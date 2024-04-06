Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.96.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $159.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,047,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

