Dollar General’s (DG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.96.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.98. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

