Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $53,468.64 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $493.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $508.44.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.66.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
