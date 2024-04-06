Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $53,468.64 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $493.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $508.44.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.