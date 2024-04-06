Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at TD Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $525.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $442.66.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $493.20 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $508.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $369,800,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $322,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.