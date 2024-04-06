DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stake Decreased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,149,000 after purchasing an additional 781,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after purchasing an additional 509,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,211,000 after purchasing an additional 598,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,745,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,649,000 after purchasing an additional 386,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $4.95 on Friday, hitting $139.56. 2,531,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,534. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of -97.59, a PEG ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $9,331,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,387 shares of company stock worth $68,088,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

