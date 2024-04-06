Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,980,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,564,864.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,564,864.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,282,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,403,200.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,155 over the last 90 days. 74.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,069,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,527,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

