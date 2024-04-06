Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,990.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.

On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$30.42. The company has a market cap of C$314.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.78.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

