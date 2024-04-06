Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,990.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.
- On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 13.3 %
TSE:D.UN opened at C$19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$30.42. The company has a market cap of C$314.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
