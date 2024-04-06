Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.04

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.04 and traded as high as C$10.40. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$10.29, with a volume of 787,673 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1101322 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$85,338.00. In other news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$85,338.00. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.