ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of C$559.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ECN. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.45.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

