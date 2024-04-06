Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.76.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $227.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

