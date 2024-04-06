Efforce (WOZX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39,163.50

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Efforce token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Efforce has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $39,163.50 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

