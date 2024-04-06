Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.29. 1,632,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,952. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.71. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

