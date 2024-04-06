Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Head to Head Analysis

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 14.09% 20.58% 11.48% Varonis Systems -20.22% -20.04% -9.06%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Electronic Arts and Varonis Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $7.66 billion 4.55 $802.00 million $3.97 32.82 Varonis Systems $499.16 million 10.45 -$100.92 million ($0.92) -51.97

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electronic Arts and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 8 10 0 2.56 Varonis Systems 0 6 11 0 2.65

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus price target of $147.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Varonis Systems has a consensus price target of $48.81, suggesting a potential upside of 2.10%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Varonis Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It serves its products to financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, technology, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, education and construction, and engineering sectors. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and resellers. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

