Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 183,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,730,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

