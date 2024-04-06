Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of ESI opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $342,756.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

