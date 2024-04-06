Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Shares of LLY traded up $16.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $784.21. 2,102,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,050. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $363.04 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $745.12 billion, a PE ratio of 135.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $750.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

