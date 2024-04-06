Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,178 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $485,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,494,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

LLY stock traded up $16.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $784.21. 2,102,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,050. The company has a market capitalization of $745.12 billion, a PE ratio of 135.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $363.04 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

