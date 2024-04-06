Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.72

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 142517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Endava Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.07 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Endava by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,028 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,433,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endava by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endava by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 309,289 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

