Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $223,200.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $223,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $197,040.00.
- On Monday, January 29th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $190,200.00.
Shares of ELVN opened at $19.40 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $799.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
