Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $223,200.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $223,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph P. Lyssikatos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $197,040.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $190,200.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ELVN opened at $19.40 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $799.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

About Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

