Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 7.8%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 1,476,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,381,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enovix

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 77.74% and a negative net margin of 2,800.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 188.0% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,871,000 after buying an additional 1,761,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 24.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,788,000 after buying an additional 1,713,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enovix by 392.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after buying an additional 1,072,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at $13,142,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.