Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Up 18.6 %
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.04. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
