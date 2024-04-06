Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 18.6 %

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.04. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 74.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

