Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

Entergy stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.