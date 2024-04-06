Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.94

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 478499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.33 price objective on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$53.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of C$9.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

