Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Raised to $60.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Get Envestnet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENV

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.