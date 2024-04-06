Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,959 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Equifax worth $685,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $256.15 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.28.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.94.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

