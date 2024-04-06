Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $179.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Shares of EL stock opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.27. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

