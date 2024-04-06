Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Nicholas Daniel Sells 750 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

