Evercore ISI Increases CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $104.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

CBRE stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in CBRE Group by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,809,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,756 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

