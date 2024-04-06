Evercore ISI Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $425.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $420.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $357.40 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $354.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.30 and its 200 day moving average is $336.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

