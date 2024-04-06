Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.22.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 150.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

