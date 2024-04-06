Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Trading Up 6.2%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 595,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,531,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Mounts Gonzales acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,540 shares of company stock valued at $702,395. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 90,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

