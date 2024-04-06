Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Rosty Raykov Sells 44,300 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $476,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,313.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $289.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.38. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FENC
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fennec Pharmaceuticals
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.