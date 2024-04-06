Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Rosty Raykov Sells 44,300 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $476,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,313.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $289.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.38. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

