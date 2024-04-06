Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $418.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.25 and its 200-day moving average is $358.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $269.50 and a 52 week high of $442.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

