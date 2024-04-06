Financial Analysis: EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) vs. Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -20.77% -48.96% -28.57% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $193.40 million 2.57 -$40.17 million ($0.42) -6.81 EpicQuest Education Group International $5.71 million 2.23 -$6.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nerdy and EpicQuest Education Group International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EpicQuest Education Group International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nerdy and EpicQuest Education Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 1 5 0 2.83 EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy currently has a consensus price target of $4.71, indicating a potential upside of 64.84%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Risk & Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nerdy beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group tutoring, large format classes, tutor chat, essay review, adaptive assessment, and self-study tools. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through education systems. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student catering services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University; offers educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education; and organizes sports-related entertainment projects. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

