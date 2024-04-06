Financial Institutions’ (FISI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Financial Institutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FISI opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $275.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.29 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

