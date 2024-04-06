Financial Security Advisor Inc. Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $252.90 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.74. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

