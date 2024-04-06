Financial Security Advisor Inc. Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

