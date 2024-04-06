Financial Security Advisor Inc. Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1988 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

