First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $32.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 31.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

