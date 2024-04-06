First Industrial Realty Trust’s (FR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

FR opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

