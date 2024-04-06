First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler Sells 1,937 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Markus Gloeckler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $174.60 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

