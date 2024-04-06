First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Georges Antoun Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

