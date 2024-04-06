First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 5.7% Higher

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.43 and last traded at $176.22. 1,388,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,049,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

First Solar Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

