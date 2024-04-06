Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE FSI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

