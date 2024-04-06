Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 13,043 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $469,280.79.

On Monday, March 4th, Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $786,840.60.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Flywire by 8.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 74,534 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $10,987,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 176.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $2,551,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

