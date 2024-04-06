Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $81.22

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.22, but opened at $77.71. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.29, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth about $53,581,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.