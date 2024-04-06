Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.35.

Fortinet stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,426,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

