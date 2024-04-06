Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $269.95 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 200-day simple moving average of $285.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

