Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 587.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

