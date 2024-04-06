FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Buy”

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.02 on Friday. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,385,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after buying an additional 1,662,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,375,000 after buying an additional 1,405,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,068,000 after buying an additional 1,287,911 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

